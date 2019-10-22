India to sign Kartarpur agreement with Pakistan tomorrow on October 23, 2019. India has confirmed that it is ready to move forward with 20 dollars fee on pilgrims which will be charged by Pakistan.

The much-awaited Kartarpur agreement between India and Pakistan will be signed tomorrow on October 23, 2019. The Gurudwara is likely to be open to pilgrims before November 12. India has said it would go to any extend for the interests of its citizens. Meanwhile, the operationalization of the Kartarpur corridor will be done before November 12, MEA said.

The Centre had requested Pakistan to waive off 20 dollars fee which Pakistan demanded to charge per visitor. India called Pakistan’s decision of charging pilgrims a rigid, unreasonable and inflexible demand. During the second level of talks, Pakistan had agreed to allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims to the shrine every day through the corridor. Pakistan had, however, denied to allow officials to accompany pilgrims during the visit.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have been shown eagerness to open the Kararpur corridor for the Sikh pilgrims on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Earlier, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had confirmed that the Kartarpur Sahib will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2019. However, from the Pak’s side, the opening date has not been fixed. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead the first group to the shrine on November 9, 2019, with former prime minister Manmohan Singh who will accompany the CM Amrinder to the shrine.

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fires on the LoC since the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution. On Sunday, Pakistani forces killed two Indian soldiers and one civilian in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. After which India attacked the terror camps in PoK and killed dozens of Pakistani terrorists in the area.

