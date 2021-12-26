Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that children aged 15 to 18 will be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning January 3, 2022. This measure, according to the Prime Minister, would relieve the fears of parents of school-aged and college-aged children, as well as offer a boost to education in India, which has suffered considerably since the pandemic’s inception owing to the prolonged closure of academic institutions. Vaccinations for kids will safeguard them now that schools have reopened in many areas.

This comes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for emergency use in children aged 12 to 18, according to official sources. Bharat Biotech had previously submitted data from COVAXIN (BBV152) clinical studies in the 2-18 year old age range to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). The CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) have thoroughly analyzed the evidence and made favorable recommendations, according to the vaccine producer.

Covaxin is just the second vaccination approved for use on children in India; Zydus Cadila’s three-dose DNA vaccine was approved for use on adults and children over the age of 12 in August. The Serum Institute’s Novavax vaccine is a third possible vaccination for children, and the DCGI approved studies for youngsters aged seven to eleven years old last month. Another is Biological E’s Corbevax, which has been approved for advanced testing on children over the age of five. It had granted approval to the Serum Institute of India (SII) in July to undertake phase 2/3 trials of Covovax on children aged 2 to 17 with certain conditions.

Following the release of the Omicron variety, countries throughout the world have expanded their Covid-19 immunisation programmes to include young children, with Ecuador becoming the first country to make vaccinations mandatory for children as young as five years old on Thursday. Pfizer’s vaccine for children as young as five has been authorised by Israel, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have both given their approval for emergency usage in the same age category. Children aged 12 and up are vaccinated in Jordan, Morocco, Guinea, Namibia, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Indian government will soon release all the details regarding the administration of the vaccines to the children. Their is uncertainty among parents if the vaccine drives will be conducted in the vaccination centers or in schools.