India to stop river water into Pakistan: In a scathing reply to Pakistan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that India would block and divert the water of 3 rivers common with Pakistan. Nitin Gadkari said that the Government would build 3 projects to divert the water to River Yamuna. Addressing a public gather in Uttar Pradesh’s Bagpat district, Gadkari said, “The water from our three rivers was going to Pakistan. Now, we are planning to build a project and divert the water from these three rivers into the Yamuna river. Once this happens, the Yamuna river will have more water.”
According to the Indus Waters Treaty, India has full rights over the waters of eastern rivers Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. While from the west, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers flow unrestricted to Pakistan. The agreement says that India could use the water of Indus, Chenab and Jhelum for the non-consumptive manner, which could be domestic purposes, irrigation and hydropower production.
Earlier, after the 2016 Uri attack, India and Pakistan had a dispute over the rights of three western rivers and a level meeting between commissioners of the two countries for Indus water were suspended twice a year. A few days back, after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers martyred, India had taken the back the status of Most Favoured Nation (MNF) from Pakistan.
