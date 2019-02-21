India to stop river water into Pakistan: In reply to Pakistan for Pulwama attack, India is planning to block and divert the water of 3 rivers to Pakistan. Nitin Gadkari said that water will be diverted of Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers going to Pakistan.

India to stop river water into Pakistan: In a scathing reply to Pakistan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that India would block and divert the water of 3 rivers common with Pakistan. Nitin Gadkari said that the Government would build 3 projects to divert the water to River Yamuna. Addressing a public gather in Uttar Pradesh’s Bagpat district, Gadkari said, “The water from our three rivers was going to Pakistan. Now, we are planning to build a project and divert the water from these three rivers into the Yamuna river. Once this happens, the Yamuna river will have more water.”

According to the Indus Waters Treaty, India has full rights over the waters of eastern rivers Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. While from the west, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers flow unrestricted to Pakistan. The agreement says that India could use the water of Indus, Chenab and Jhelum for the non-consumptive manner, which could be domestic purposes, irrigation and hydropower production.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. pic.twitter.com/4zNEA37wwM — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

Nitin Gadkari:Construction of dam has started at Shahpur-Kandi on Ravi river.UJH project will store our share of water for use in J&K,&balance water will flow from 2nd Ravi-BEAS Link to provide water to other basin states.Above projects are declared as National projects(file pic) pic.twitter.com/nbdahU4Gm9 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

Earlier, after the 2016 Uri attack, India and Pakistan had a dispute over the rights of three western rivers and a level meeting between commissioners of the two countries for Indus water were suspended twice a year. A few days back, after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers martyred, India had taken the back the status of Most Favoured Nation (MNF) from Pakistan.

