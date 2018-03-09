Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at India Today Conclave 2018 rebuked PM Narendra Modi government, claiming today we are embracing a regressive vision and our freedom is under grave threat. She accused the BJP-led NDA government of muzzling the voices of the Opposition at the event. She targeted the BJP government over increasing intolerance and emphasised on how we are today embracing a "regressive vision."

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Friday, March 9, accused the BJP-led NDA government of muzzling the voices of the Opposition at India Today Conclave 2018. In her speech at the event, she targeted the BJP government over increasing intolerance and emphasised on how we are today embracing a “regressive vision.” In her speech at the event, she added, ” Fear and intimidation are the order of the day; alternate voices are being silenced, religious tensions are being fuelled, vigilante armies are being let loose with state patronage, society is being polarised with a view to winning the election.”She also asserted on how our freedom is under assault.

Recently the former Congress president sent out an invitation to all the opposition parties for a dinner on March 13 in order to aim at firming up the opposition to attack the current regime on several issues, including the recently-unearthed bank frauds, on the other hand, the bigger agenda is to lay foundation of a united front ahead of the forthcoming year’s General elections. According to a report published by Times Now, Sonia Gandhi is keen to have all top opposition party leaders, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who is yet to confirm. Bharatiya Janata Party has faced a setback in the southern state recently as Telugu Desam Party has the broke alliance with it for not fulfilling the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The noise of politics is the music of democracy. Yet that very noise is now being muffled.: UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi #LetsConclave18 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 9, 2018

