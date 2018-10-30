According to the WHO report, almost 98% of the children below the age of five in India were exposed to PM2.5 levels. The report was made public on October 20 in Geneva. India, which topped the list, was being tailed by Nigeria, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

As per the recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO), India witnessed the most number of air pollution-induced deaths of children below the age of five. The following data is from the year 2016. The following study took data from around 194 countries dealing with toxic air problems where India topped the list as it witnessed the deaths of at least 1 lakh children who were below the age of five. The deaths occurred because of health complications faced by the children due to high indoor and outdoor air pollution.

The following revelations were made in a report titled Air Pollution and Child Health. The report was made public on October 20 in Geneva. India, which topped the list, was being tailed by Nigeria, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia. According to the report, Nigeria witnessed the death of around 98,000 children while Pakistan stood third with 38,252 deaths of minors. On the other hand, the report stated that the ratio of deaths to the population during a particular period were much higher in the above-mentioned countries in comparison to India.

As per the WHO report, India witnessed the most number of deaths of a premature baby due to toxic air pollution under five years of time. According to the report, almost 98% of the children below the age of five in India were exposed to PM2.5 levels. While the levels which are permissible by the WHO annual standard is 25 micrograms per cubic metres. The report adds that the PM2.5 pollutants are the particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres.

The following pollution particles are soo tiny that they enter the bloodstream and lodge into the lungs that later leades to death of young kids. As per WHO estimates, half of the deaths were due to acute lower respiratory infections. The WHO report on deaths due to pollution revealed that the number of girls died due to toxic air was more than the number of boys dying. Around 32,889 girls died, compared to 28,097 boys.

The report said that at least 600,000 children died from acute lower respiratory infections across the world in 2016.

