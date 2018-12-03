Chinese submarine in Indian Ocean region: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba's clarification came after reports surfaced that the PLA Navy deployed a nuclear submarine in the Indian Ocean for 1 month in October 2018. Admiral Lanba said that at any point in time, 6-to-8 Chinese PLAN warships will be found in the Indian Ocean. Speaking on the Indian preparation, Admiral Lanba said the Indian Navy will conduct 'Exercise Sea Vigil' next month to test the robustness of coastal security apparatus.

Chinese submarine in Indian Ocean region: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Monday told reporters that a conventional Chinese submarine was tracked the day it entered the Indian Ocean region in October and this boat has gone back after a deployment of 1 month. The Navy chief’s clarification came after reports surfaced that the PLA Navy deployed a nuclear submarine in the Indian Ocean for 1 month in October 2018. Admiral Lanba said that at any point in time, 6-to-8 Chinese PLAN warships will be found in the Indian Ocean. Speaking on the Indian preparation, he said the Indian Navy will conduct ‘Exercise Sea Vigil’ next month to test the robustness of coastal security apparatus.

On being questioned about the Chinese plan of building the naval strategic base in Gadhoo atoll, the Navy Chief said this can only be answered by the Maldivian government. However, Lanba added that if there is a future presence of PLA Navy ships in Pakistan’s Gwadar port will pose a security challenge to India. However, reports say, China has deployed warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean to support anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. He said China has been deploying submarine in the IOR since 2013 and they alternate between a conventional boat followed by a nuclear-powered attack submarine and there has been no change in this pattern of deployment.

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on reports of a Chinese nuclear submarine entering Indian ocean: It was a conventional boat, it was tracked the day it entered the Indian ocean region and this boat has gone back after a deployment of 1 month. pic.twitter.com/qsHpYFeTN0 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018

Admiral Lanba said that the government has approved purchase and construction of 56 ships and submarines to thwart China’s rise in the Indian Ocean region.

According to reports China deployed a Type 039A Yuan-class submarine in the Indian Ocean. The Type 039 A/B Yuan is one of the largest conventional combat submarines in the PLAN inventory and it was designed primarily as an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) platform capable of hiding submerged for long periods of time in difficult to access shallow littorals.

