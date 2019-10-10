President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said the main objective of Operation Peace Spring is to bring peace and stability in the country’s southern border by wiping out the terror corridor that the Kurdish forces were trying to establish there.

India, in a stern message, warned Turkey to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria before launching any kind of military operation against the Kurds who are fighting for their separate homeland. New Delhi said Ankara’s military action in north-east Syria can undermine the stability in the region and fight against terrorism as the Kurds were the only community who fought valiantly against the US-led fight against the notorious ISIS

The MEA said the military offensive could trigger humanitarian and civilian distress in the region. India issued the warning on Thursday, a day after Turkish F-16 jets pounded north-east Syria to remove Kurdish-led forces from the border area. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said the main objective of Operation Peace Spring is to bring peace and stability in the country’s southern border by wiping out the terror corridor that the Kurdish forces were trying to establish there.

However, leaders of the SDF and others said the strikes are putting civilians at risk in the region. Reports said civilians fled their villages after Turkish Howitzers rained artillery shells and fighter jets dropped laser-guided munitions on them. At least one person succumbed to injuries while several others sustained injuries in the military offensive. Smoke was seen billowing out of the buildings in residential areas. Turkey sent its tanks, armoured vehicles, howitzer guns, and special forces to north-east Syria to take part in the ground and air assault.

On October 4, India had criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his mindless comment on the Kashmir issue. In his statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the facts presented by Turkey were factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted and requested the Turkish government to have a proper understanding of Kashmir before issuing any statement on the issue.

