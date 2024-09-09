India & UAE Sign MoUs On Nuclear Energy And Petroleum

During the official visit of Abu Dhabi crown prince, India and the UAE signed several significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on monday.

These agreements aim to enhance cooperation between the two nations in nuclear energy and petroleum sectors.

One key MoU was signed between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to oversee the operation and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE.

Additionally, a long-term LNG supply agreement was reached between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Other agreements included an MoU between ADNOC and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL), a Production Concession Agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat and ADNOC, and an MoU between the Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) for food park development in India.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on September 8 for his first official visit to India. He was warmly received by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and given a ceremonial welcome.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that the Crown Prince’s visit is set to further strengthen India-UAE bilateral relations and explore new partnership opportunities. Meanwhile this year, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the UAE led to the exchange of eight agreements with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

