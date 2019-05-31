India's unemployment rate highest in 45 years, country also surrenders world’s fastest-growing economy title: The ministry released the data, a day after Prime Minister took oath as the country's premier for the second consecutive term along with Cabinet ministers.

India’s unemployment rate highest in 45 years, country also surrenders world’s fastest-growing economy title: The statistics ministry has confirmed that the country’s unemployment rate rose to 6.1 per cent in 2017-18 fiscal year, highest since 1972-72, figures earlier leaked by the national newspaper. The ministry released the data, a day after Prime Minister took oath as the country’s premier for the second consecutive term along with Cabinet ministers.

In a story on January 31, Business Standard had reported that India’s unemployment rate hit a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, as per the National Sample Survey Office’s periodic labour force survey (PLFS) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The report had said that the latest data on unemployment in India, which is yet to come in public domain, is the first comprehensive survey on employment conducted by a government agency after PM Modi announced the demonetisation in November 2016.

The government on Friday did not provide comparable numbers for the jobless rate. Chief statistician Pravin Srivastava said that it would not be fair to compare the data with the past as it is a new design and new metric.

For the quarter ending December 2018, the ministry noted that the female labour participation rate in urban areas was 19.5 per cent, against 73.6 per cent for males.

Meanwhile, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw 5.8 per cent growth in three months through March, official data released on Friday said. On the other side, China’s economy has recorded a growth of 6.4 per cent in the March quarter. After releasing the data, India has surrendered its position as the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Now, the BJP-led government has come to power for the second consecutive term and it would be interesting to see what steps would be taken to reclaim its title of world’s fastest growing economy. India has also replaced the former finance minister Arun Jaitley with former defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She took oath on Thursday in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

