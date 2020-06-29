India Unlock 2.0 Guidelines, Lockdown 5.0 latest news: Fresh guidelines on 'Unlock 2.0' will be out on June 30. A lot of states across the country have already made their choice on relaxation or restriction on the economy keeping in mind the constant surge in coronavirus cases.

India Unlock 2.0 Guidelines, Lockdown 5.0 latest news: The central government is likely to issue guidelines for Unlock 2.0 on June 30. Though, a lot of states are still contemplating whether to completely open the economy and the activities amidst rising coronavirus cases in several states.

Tamil Nadu has already resorted to a second phase of the lockdown with states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announcing a door to door survey while Karnataka has implemented a complete curfew on Sundays and Guwahati in Assam has already imposed a 14-day lockdown that began from Sunday evening.

With the country crossing the 5-lakh mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to remain more vigilant during the ‘unlock’ period and has further cautioned that a failure to follow COVID-19 norms will not just put their lives at risk but also that of the others.

Also Read: Terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange- 5 killed, 11 injured

As we move into Unlock 2.0, a continued focus on contact tracing, testing & isolation of COVID cases, especially in areas with high test positivity rates will remain critical as we navigate the #NewNormal: Policy Specialist @urvashi01 & Navika Harshe https://t.co/Q2osir5Y3J — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 29, 2020

Some states are adamant about not opening the economy until the crisis gets over; Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has therefore said that the restrictions will continue even after June 30.

In the capital, the authorities have resorted to revising the strategy midst surging coronavirus cases; the government has announced a mammoth task of the house to house survey to check the spread of the noxious coronavirus in the city.

Unlock 2.0 will also witness the resumption of scheduled international flights on the Delhi- New York, Mumbai-New York routes.

Also Read: Opposition hits the streets over rising fuel prices

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App