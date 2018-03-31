As per Army officials posted along China border, Indian defence forces have increased its deployment in Arunachal Pradesh near Tibetan region to counter Chinese increasing activities. Days ago, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India is ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam. Recently, ThePrint report had claimed that China is quietly developing the new roads to enter South Doklam.

Days after Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India is ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam, Indian Army has increased its deployment and patrolling in the mountainous terrains of Dibang, Dau-Delai and Lohit valleys. The news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that it is an attempt to counter escalating activities of China in the Tibetan region in Arunachal sector along the border. An Army official posted on India’s border with China’s Tibetan region said, “Post Doklam, we have increased our activities manifold. We are fully prepared to deal with any challenge.”

Days ago, ThePrint claimed that Dragon is quietly developing a new route to South Doklam. As per Army officials, it is an attempt to tackle growing Chinese Army activities along the Indian border to strategically counter. Some reports have also suggested that India is trying to focus on dominating the snow-clad mountains at an altitude of over 17,000 feet and river passes. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China’s Qingdao city to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit to be held on June 9-10. On March 25, Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale said that any attempt by China to change the status quo may lead to another Doklam. He added that only candid and frank calls can prevent these kinds of incidents between India and China.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet refutes cabin crew claims of strip-search at Chennai airport, says it’s global practice

To maintain the sanctity of Line of Actual Control (LAC), Army has been enhancing its Long Range Patrols. The Army official added that “We have increased our deployment of troops while focusing on all the strategically important areas including a tri-junction among India, China and Myanmar.” Reports have added that China is continuously constructing roads and improving infrastructure along the 4,000 km along the Indian border. n June last year, Indian army and People Liberation Army China locked horns in a 73-day long standoff at Tibetan plateau Doklam.

ALSO READ: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti insists dialogue only solution, urges Modi to hold talks with Pakistan

ALSO READ: Cleaner Euro-6 grade petrol and diesel will be available in Delhi from April 1

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App