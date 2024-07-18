India Urges Immediate Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Gaza at UN Assembly

India once again called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, urging the unconditional release of hostages amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This strong appeal was made by India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra, during the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) Open Debate on the Middle East held on Wednesday.

Ravindra highlighted India’s longstanding commitment to peace and stability in the region, emphasizing the nation’s developmental assistance to Palestine, which amounts to nearly USD 120 million over the years.

“India was among the countries which strongly and unequivocally condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. We have also condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. We have called for restraint, de-escalation and emphasized peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” Ravindra stated.

He stressed the importance of adhering to international law and humanitarian principles in all circumstances. “We reiterate the call for an immediate, full and complete ceasefire, safe, timely and sustained humanitarian assistance and unrestricted access to relief and essential humanitarian services in the Gaza Strip. In addition, we also call for immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,”

Ravindra also acknowledged the efforts of countries such as Qatar and Egypt in maintaining dialogue with both Israeli and Palestinian leadership. “We have consistently reiterated our position in all the relevant multilateral fora,” he added.

India’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict remains clear and consistent. “It has been our longstanding position that we support a two-state solution that entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent state of Palestine within recognized and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace. With due regard to the security needs of Israel, India was represented at the senior level at the International High-Level Conference on Urgent humanitarian response to Gaza held in Jordan last month,” Ravindra noted.

Detailing India’s developmental assistance to Palestine, he mentioned that India’s contributions include USD 35 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), with an annual contribution of USD 5 million since 2018. “”Our developmental assistance to Palestine in various forms over the years amounts close to USD 120 million, including USD 35 million as a contribution to UNRWA. India has been providing an annual contribution of USD 5 million since 2018 to UNRWA. We have already announced the disbursement of USD 2.5 million. The first trans of our annual contribution to UNRWA was transferred early this week on July 15, 2024,”

In his concluding remarks, Ravindra reiterated India’s readiness to continue its engagement with the region, driven by an unwavering belief in achieving sustained peace and stability in West Asia.