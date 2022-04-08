S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will address the 4th India-US Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in Washington

India and the United States to hold their fourth annual 2+2 dialogue on 11th April in Washington as per the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The statement says, on 11th and 12th of April, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to the United States to address the 4th India-US Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in Washington, DC.

The discussion will allow both parties to conduct a comprehensive examination of cross-cutting topics on the India-US bilateral agenda, such as foreign policy, defense, and security, with the goal of offering strategic guidance and vision for the relationship’s future consolidation.

The US declaration, which emphasizes the broad nature of the relationship, strategic convergence, shared values, and defense links, comes after uncertainty about how Delhi and Washington’s opposing views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might effect the bilateral relationship.

However, ahead of this 2+2 talk, MEA says that political coloring shouldn’t be given to India- Russia trade.