India, US air forces to begin 12-day military drill Ex Cope India 18: Both the US Pacific Air Force (PACAF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) will begin a 12-day bilateral military exercise in Kalaikunda and Panagarh air bases in West Bengal from Monday. The military exercise is the fourth edition in the series of bilateral drills between the PACAF and the IAF and it is expected to enhance their operational coordination. According to reports, the United States Air Force’s frontline F-15 fighter jets (block C/D version) and C-130 military transport aircraft will demonstrate their combat skills during the event while the Indian Air Force will pit its state-of-the-art Su-30MKI, Mirage-2000, Jaguars, IL-78, C-130J, AWACS & AEW&C aircraft against the Americans.

The PACAF fighter aircraft F-15 arrived at Air Force Station Kalaikunda on December 1, 2018. The exercise will host more than 40 aircraft including F-15 and C-130H aircraft of USAF. Approximately 200 US Airmen will be participating in the exercise, the IAF said. The ‘Ex Cope India-18’ will be the fourth edition in the series of bilateral drills between the Indian Air Force and the US Air Force.

