India and the US will reach 18 billion dollars by 2019 end in the Defense trade. The deal will enable both nations to increase defense technologies in their respective countries.

India and the US are all set to reach the 18 billion dollars by the 2019 year-end in Defense trade. The defense Secretaries of both countries will meet in the national capital next week to discuss the bilateral defense trade between India and the US . The trade which is expected to reach 18 billion dollars, will also put India on track of defense-related technologies with the same authorization as NATO allies Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M Lord hs confirmed the meeting with her Indian counterpart Apurva Chandra in New Delhi next week. She has reminded India of the 2008 bilateral defense trade when it was just at zero, is expected to reach 18 billion dollars in 2019.

India and the US had drafted agreements of both ISA and BECA. As per the deal, India would be a signatory to all the military foundational agreements with the US. Both the countries have already operationalized the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement and the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreements.

Earlier, for boosting the maritime security, the two nations – India and the US have agreed to implement the program for Helicopter Operations from Ships other Than Aircraft Carriers. The agreements signed by two nations will enhance and increase the military hardware-software interoperability and technology in India.

Recently, India received its first Rafale jet from France. defense Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to France set the deal for Rafale aircraft. The two nations discussed the much-awaited deal to increase the security technologies in the country. France had also confirmed that India will receive 7 Rafale jets by April or May next year.

