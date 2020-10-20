In a push towards increased partnership between India and US in the Indo-Pacific region, Indian Army's Vice Chief Lt General Satinder K Saini met US Major General Ronald P Clark on Monday. Satinder K Saini is on a 3-day visit to US Command.

Lt General Satinder K Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff on Monday (local time) met with Major General Ronald P Clark, Chief of Staff of US Indo-Pacific Command, and discussed the US and Indian partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Lt. Gen. Satinder K. Saini, Indian Vice Chief of Army Staff @adgpi met with Maj. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USNDOPACOM Chief of Staff, to discuss the U.S. and Indian partnership in the region. #Partnership #FreeandOpenIndoPacific,” US Indo-Pacific Command tweeted.

Lt Gen. Saini is on a three-day visit to the US command, from October 17 to 20 with an aim to increase military cooperation between both the armies. The ongoing visit by Lt Gen. S K Saini, Vice-Chief of Army Staff, to the US Indo-Pacific command is building trust and interoperability between both the armies, which is central to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the US Army Pacific said on Monday.

“Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. S K Saini visit builds trust and interoperability between the U.S.-and Indian Army. The U.S.-India Army-to-Army relationship is strong and opportunities exist for increased cooperation,” the US Army Pacific said in a tweet.

“A close partnership between India and the United States is central to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the US Indo-Pacific command added.

Following the visit, a two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US has been scheduled where both countries are expected to implement an extensive review of their strategic cooperation.