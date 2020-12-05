INDIA VACCINE HUNT: Many felt India is closer to its Covid-19 vaccine hunt as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and informed the opposition leaders that a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks.

INDIA VACCINE HUNT: Many felt India is closer to its Covid-19 vaccine hunt as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and informed the opposition leaders that a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks. The PM further added that as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. As per his announcement healthcare, frontline workers, and the elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in the vaccination process.

The Prime Minister also shared that Centre is in talks with all the state governments over the price of the vaccine. The PM asserts pricing will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority. The opposition including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been very critical Prime Minister’s promise of “every” Indian getting free COVID vaccines.

PM Modi has been visiting India’s top vaccine hubs. The visits aimed at reviewing the development & manufacturing of the Covid vaccines. In ongoing India’s vaccine hunt, PM Modi earlier this Monday interacted with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine namely Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy’s. The PM had visited Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of India’s endeavour towards a Covid-19 vaccine

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Modi visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad as well to review the development and manufacturing process of the COVID-19 vaccines.