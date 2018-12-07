India vs Australia, 1st Test day 2, LIVE updates: India's batting line-up was in shambles today yet they managed to reach the 250 mark courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara. Will India be able to redeem themselves and contain Australia. Or will the Kangaroos prove to be our bogey team again? Check the match here, live.

Hello and Welcome to the live score and updates of the first innings of the Australian side on day 2 of the ongoing first test match between India and Australia at the ongoing India Tour of Australia, at the Adelaide Oval. Australia had proven why they are indeed our bogey team back in 2014. After the three-game T20 series which ended in a draw, Virat Kohli and Co. had a chance to redeem themselves but were disappointing on the pitch although India could touch the 250 mark courtesy Cheteswar Pujara’s ton. The Australians rained bouncers on the Indian batsmen and plucked wickets. Will Indian bowlers will be successful in bringing the match back in India’s favour.

Pujara, who arrived at the crease after just two overs, single-handedly fought against Australia’s three-pronged pace attack and brought Team India back from the dead with a gritty 123. Currently, Indian seamers Bumrah, Ashwin and Ishant are unleashing their fury with their line and length and trying to contain the Aussies.

Catch the game LIVE here.

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App