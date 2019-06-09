India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 prediction: Match number 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between Australia and India at The Oval today. Below are the pieces of information about India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 prediction, best team, best inform players for today's match.

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 prediction: Match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 pits two giants – India and Australia – against each other. The two teams have locked horns 11 times in the World Cup, out of which India have won just 3 times. On a couple of occasions, India has lost a game against Australia ONLY BY A RUN. Australia have won their first two matches against Afghanistan and West Indies. India, on the other hand, have played just one match in which they beat South Africa to start their campaign on a positive note.

Both team possess quality pace attacks, with Starc and Pat Cummins on one side there are Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the other side. On a rather dry Kennington Oval surface, both teams are expected to not hold pack on bowling fast and short.

Predicted XIs:

India: Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

The Indian cricket team will look to continue its winning run at the ICC World Cup 2019 when they will take on Australia in their second match, Virat Kohli and his men would be aware of the significant challenge posed by Australia, who have had a dream start to the tournament, winning both their matches against Afghanistan and West Indies.

India’s bowling has always been a matter of concern for the team, but not in this World Cup. With Jasprit Bumrah fierce bowling attack and Shami and Pandya chipping in, the trio looks formidable.

India vs Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London and will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

