India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match preview: Defending champion Australia will face Virat Kohli and co. at The Oval on Sunday. It is expected to be another nail-biter in the tournament as 5-time World Champion Australia and 2-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner India will face each other.

India to take on Australia at The Oval on Sunday (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match preview: It will be a Super Sunday for cricket fans around the globe as England’s The Oval Cricket Stadium will host a battle between the champions. 5-time World Champion Australia will lock horns against 2-time title winner India in the match number 13 at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India and Australia, both the teams are favourite to win the title and will be eyeing to continue their winning streak.

Bagging 4 points and the second position on the points table, Australia has surpassed West Indies and Afghanistan so far at the tournament. While on the other side, Team India started its World Cup journey by defeating South Africa. Thanks to Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal who were displayed heroic performances at the Southampton.

What’s on stake for India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match:

India and Australia, both the teams will be battling for another victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 stage matches and 2 precious points which will help them to move above on the points table.

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Weather Report:

The metrological department has predicted cloudy conditions in London on Sunday but there are only 10% chances for rain. Which means there are very fewer chances that rain can disturb the play and a full game is expected. The temperature is expected to be between 15 to 16 degrees Celsius.

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match states:

Both the arch-rivals have played 136 matches, out of which India won 49 matches, while Australia bagged 77 games. There was no result on 10 occasions when the match was abandoned due to conditions.

India vs Australia Head to head in ICC Cricket World Cup:

11 times both India and Australia have met at the ICC Cricket World Cup and Kangaroos kept their dominance in most of the meetings. Australia won 8 matches as compared to India who tasted victory thrice at the World Championship. The number also favour Australia if we talk about matches which were played in on the English soil. India and Australia faced each other trice in England and Austalia won 2 and India won 1 match.

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup Probable XI:

Cricket experts have predicted that Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch will go with unchanged playing XI in the next match as both of teams are winning streak and it will be a high-intensity game between the Champions.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), K.L Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, M.S Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

