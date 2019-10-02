Rohit Sharma shines with his first Test fifty as a Test opener against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Sharma hits 11th fifty of his Test career. The 32-year-old Sharma answered the all-important questions about his capability as a Test opener with a valorous half-century in the opening Test match. Rohit Sharma has established himself as a successful ODI opener long ago and cemented his spot in the white-ball cricket as a dependable batsman for India. It was indeed a crucial opportunity for the stylish right-handed batsman in order to resurrect his Test career.

Rohit was dismissed for a second-ball duck in India’s practice game in the Board President’s XI vs South Africa match last month. However, he played cautiously in the 1st Test to avoid any loose shot and kept his concentration strong to see off the South African opening pace duo of Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada in their first spells. Rohit Sharma has been removed 3 times each to these two pacemen but in his debut as Test opener, Sharma countered Vernon Philander’s ferocious outswing deliveries by coming down the track, which helped him to stay confident and dominant over the Proteas’ pace attack. However, early use of spin helped Rohit to settle at the crease and to open up his arms discreetly as he smashed the first six of the match off Keshav Maharaj. Sharma also hammered another massive sixer in the 25th over off Dane Piedt. He reached the 50-run mark with hitting a boundary as his top edge went past towards the backward square leg region as the hosts ended up the first session with 90 for no loss.

