Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to lock horns with the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester at 3 pm (IST) in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday, June 27. Currently, India ranks third on the ICC World Cup 2019 points table with no losses while the West Indies has already one foot out of the door of the cricketing extravaganza with no scope of making it to the semi-finals. Fans have already started arriving at Old Trafford in Manchester ahead of the India-West Indies match.

If the Men in Blue manage to defeat West Indies today, India will register its 51st victory in the World Cup and reach the semi-finals. So far, both India and West Indies have played 8 matches, of which India has won 5 matches while the West Indies has won only 3. The two teams had first played each other in the 1979 World Cup.

It will be a herculean task for West Indies to halt an in-form India as Andre Russell has been ruled out of the team due to a hamstring injury. Similarly, Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup for 3 weeks with a fractured thumb.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has joined the Indian squad after he attained full fitness, reports said. The Indian team management had summoned Navdeep Saini as a net bowler for the remainder of the World Cup after Kumar sustained hamstring injury.

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma

Playing XI: Jason Holder (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Team India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

