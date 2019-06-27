Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to lock horns with the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester at 3 pm (IST) in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday, June 27. Currently, India ranks third on the ICC World Cup 2019 points table with no losses while the West Indies has already one foot out of the door of the cricketing extravaganza with no scope of making it to the semi-finals. Fans have already started arriving at Old Trafford in Manchester ahead of the India-West Indies match.
If the Men in Blue manage to defeat West Indies today, India will register its 51st victory in the World Cup and reach the semi-finals. So far, both India and West Indies have played 8 matches, of which India has won 5 matches while the West Indies has won only 3. The two teams had first played each other in the 1979 World Cup.
It will be a herculean task for West Indies to halt an in-form India as Andre Russell has been ruled out of the team due to a hamstring injury. Similarly, Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup for 3 weeks with a fractured thumb.
Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has joined the Indian squad after he attained full fitness, reports said. The Indian team management had summoned Navdeep Saini as a net bowler for the remainder of the World Cup after Kumar sustained hamstring injury.
Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma
Playing XI: Jason Holder (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Team India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.
After 20 overs, India 97/1
A brilliant effort on the field by Chris Gayle. Boundary to finish the over. Eight runs off the over. After 20 overs, India 97/1
100 comes up for India
100 has come up for the Men in Blue. Kohli has reached to 35 off 42 balls. He scored four boundaries. Vijay Shankar comes to join Virat Kohli after the dismissal of Lokesh Rahul.
Wicket!!!
Another setback for India as Jason Holder knocks down the bails of KL Rahul. He departs after scoring 48 runs off 64 balls including 6 boundaries.
Match 34. 20.4: WICKET! KL Rahul (48) is out, b Jason Holder, 98/2
India 89/1 after 19 overs
Another tight over by Jason Holder by giving just two runs in the over. Windies will look to build pressure on both batsmen by keeping the tight length. India 89/1 after 19 overs.
50-run partnership for Kohli and Rahul
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have collected 50-runs together and the eye to build a big partnership to post a gigantic total. Both the batsmen have capabilities to hit big shots and take wreak-havoc any bowling line up.
50-run partnership between @klrahul11 & @imVkohli #TeamIndia 81/1 after 17.1 overs
India 87/1 after 18 overs
Allen continues to bowl. Rahul slapped the ball for another boundary. He is looking in good touch. Punished the short and wide delivery as he hit the ball towards the backward point region. 10 runs off the over. India 87/1 after 18 overs.
India 77/1 after 17 overs
Rahul played an elegant straight drive to get a boundary. Holder's maiden over streak has broken finally. India 77/1 after 17 overs.
India 72/1 after 16 overs
Rahul hit the fence as the outside edge of his cover drive ran past the slip fielder. Its time for the drink break.India 72/1 after 16 overs.
India vs West Indies match interesting match fact
In the 1979 World Cup, West Indies legend batsman Gordon Greenidge had scored 106 runs off 173 balls against India at the Edgbaston stadium.
India 67/1 after 15 overs
Holder has bowled a maiden over once again. Very tight line and length by him.Indian batsman showing respect to the Caribbean skipper.India 67/1 after 15 overs.
India 67/1 after 14 overs
Fabian Allen continues his spell. Bizarre misfield by West Indies skipper Jason Holder. Caribbeans need to improve their fielding. Five runs off the over. India 67/1 after 14 overs.
#BleedBlue
Indian fans have painted the Manchester stadium Blue today. The stadium is fully packed and only Indian fans and flags can be seen.
Manchester or India?
After 13 overs, India 67/1
West Indies skipper Jason Holder, right-arm pacer comes into the attack and bowled a maiden over, also made a huge appeal against Rahul. But the replays showed the ball impacted outside off and would have gone over the stumps as well. After 13 overs, India 67/1
India becomes number one in ODI rankings
As the World Cup 2019 stage round is about to end, Team India has moved to the top of the ICC ODI rankings with 123 points. Virat Kohli and co. has been unbeaten at the World tournament so far and they are followed by hosts England with 122 points.
Here's what the ICC ODI Rankings table looks like as we near an exciting finish to the #CWC19 group stage
India 62/1 after 12 overs
Fabian Alen, left-arm spinner comes into the attack for the West Windies. Kohli gets a boundary on the last ball by playing a cut shot towards the point. Not getting to see much spin for now. Six runs coming off the over. India 62/1 after 12 overs.
Kohli to cross Tendulkar, Lara
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has a chance to surpass former maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara today. He just needs 37 runs to join the 20,000 international runs (ODI, Tests, & T20Is) club and he will score it in only 416 innings. While Tendulkar and Lara took 453 innings to score 20,000 + runs.
India 56/1 after 11 overs
West Indies short ball strategy is not working today. Indian batsmen looking quite comfortable at playing the short deliveries in a fantastic batting pitch. Kohli's cracking shot over cover for a boundary brings up 50 runs for India. Rahul also hit a glorious drive to add another boundary off the over. Nine runs off the over. India 56/1 after 11 overs.
PowerPlay 1 ended
At the end of the powerplay 1, India scored 47 runs and lost a big wicket of Rohit Sharma that may affect India's total.
At the end of first powerplay, #TeamIndia are 47/1
After 9 overs, India 44/0
Six runs coming off the 8th over. Thomas bowled a couple of good bouncer in the over. Six runs off the over. After 9 overs, India 44/0
Happy Birthday KP
Former English cricketer Kevin Peterson has turned 39 today. On this special day, Kevin Peterson wished that his nation, England, should at least qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC cr4icket World Cup 2019.
It's my birthday today & the only present I want this year is for England to at least qualify for the bloody semis, so I don't look like a real tit...! — Kevin Pietersen
#39
India 38/1 after 8 overs
Roach continues his spell. A beautiful straight drive on the last ball of the over by KL Rahul. But WI skipper Jason Holder stopped the ball using his leg. Brilliant piece of fielding. India 38/1 after 8 overs.
Rohit Sharma failed again
Explosive Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who had scored 140 runs against Pakistan, today failed to score big. In the last match against Afghanistan, Rohit had scored only 1 run and today again he failed to contribute much. Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Kemar Roach for only 18 runs.
WICKET to Kemar Roach. R. Sharma goes to catch by Shai Hope. IND 29/1 (6 overs)
WICKET to @KemarAJR
R. Sharma goes to catch by @shaidhope
India 35/1 after 7 overs
Indian skipper Virat Kohli comes into the crease. Oshane Thomas is the new bowler in the attack. Six runs off the over. Kohli slapped the last ball of the over for a boundary towards the off. India 35/1 after 7 overs.
India 29/1 after 6 overs
What an eventful over! One four, one six and a wicket in the over. Rohit has smashed the first six of the match and 260th six of the tournament before getting dismissed, while Rahul hit a beautiful straight drive on a fuller delivery of Roach. India 29/1 after 6 overs.
India 17/0 after 5 overs
Cottrell continues with his spell. Eight runs coming off the over. Rohit smashed a boundary on the second ball of the over. Rohit Sharma's batting average is 64.25 against West Indies in ODIs, highest against any opponent. India 17/0 after 5 overs.
India 9/0 after 4 overs
Roach continues with his spell. Two runs coming off the over. India are now the No 1 side in ODIs after England lost their last match against Australia. India 9/0 after 4 overs.
India 7/0 after 3 overs
Two runs from the Sheldon Cottrell over. Cottrell is moving the ball quite well but has not found the length yet. India 7/0 after 3 overs.
India 5/0 after 2 overs.
Right-arm pacer Kemar Roach comes into the attack. Just a single in the over as Rohit Sharma pushed the ball towards the mid-wicket. India 5/0 after 2 overs.
India 4/0
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings for India.Very good batting condition. India starts the innings with four runs off the first over. Sheldon Cottrell bowled the first over for West Indies. After the first over, India 4/0
Indian squad is unchanged
Indian squad is unchanged, whereas Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen comes in the West Indies squad for Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis
Indian squad is unchanged, whereas Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen comes in the West Indies squad for Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis
India wins the toss, opted to bat
India will bat first
India win the toss and bat in sunny Manchester!
IND vs WI match: List of playing XI
Here is the comple list of India and West Indies playing XI forIND vs WI match at Old Trafford in Manchester.