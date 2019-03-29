India welcomes UN resolution to counter terror financing, says resolution refers towards serial offender Pakistan: Without naming Pakistan, Akbaruddin said that the unfortunate reality is states who are apologists for terrorists will continue to provide alibis to justify their actions and inaction too as was done by a serial offender earlier today.

India’s permanent representative at the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin on Friday welcomed United Nations resolution to counter terror financing, adding that the utility of any council resolution will be in its implementation. The United Nation (UN) Security Council on Thursday had adopted a resolution that calls upon countries to prevent and counter the financing of terrorism. Akbaruddin said that terrorists are going to be ever more creative in finding ways to violate rules, UN should collectively need to do more and to deal with the issue much more effectively. For its part, India will be a willing partner in this endeavour.

Without naming Pakistan, Akbaruddin said that the unfortunate reality is states who are apologists for terrorists will continue to provide alibis to justify their actions and inaction too as was done by a serial offender earlier today.

The UN resolution has called all countries to enhance the traceability and transparency of financial transactions, including assessing and addressing potential risks associated with virtual assets and as appropriate. it also encourages UN member states to apply risk-based anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations to virtual asset service providers.

The US has moved a resolution against Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. Now, the UN Security Council has also adopted a resolution to combat the financing of terrorists. It has linked Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with the UN. FATF has put Pakistan in the dock for terror financing and there is a possibility of sanctions to be imposed on Pakistan.

On Wednesday, the United States on Thursday stepped up a push for the United Nations Security Council to blacklist Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan based terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). As per sources, the new move has circulated a resolution with the support of Britain and France to a 15-member council that would henceforth designate the JeM leader a global terrorist.

Meanwhile, China has blocked India’s latest move to ban Masood Azhar as a global terrorist on technical grounds. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that it needed more time for a comprehensive evaluation to consider the proposal.

JeM claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack on India security personnel that took place last month. The attack claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

