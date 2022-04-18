e World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to create the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat.

According to a WHO release, the onsite opening of the new WHO global centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, will take place on April 21, 2022. The new WHO facility will be located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India. While Jamnagar will serve as the centrepiece, the new centre is intended to engage and benefit people from all over the world.

This worldwide knowledge centre for traditional medicine, sponsored by a USD 250 million investment by the Government of India, intends to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world using contemporary science and technology in order to enhance people’s and the planet’s health.

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission, and this new centre will help to harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine. I’m grateful to the Government of India for its support, and we look forward to making it a success,” added WHO chief.

According to the WHO, traditional medicine includes ancient methods such as acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine, and herbal mixes, as well as modern medicines used to maintain health and prevent, diagnose, and cure physical and mental illness.

“It is heartening to learn about the signing of the Host Country Agreement for the establishment of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). The agreement between the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish the WHO-GCTM at Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a commendable initiative,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Through various initiatives, our government has been tireless in its endeavour to make preventive and curative healthcare, affordable and accessible to all. May the global centre at Jamnagar help in providing the best healthcare solutions to the world”, added PM Modi.