Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday expressed hope that India will become a hub for automobile manufacturing in the next five years.

He said that almost all reputed automobile brands were present in India. He added that as they were working on technologies involving ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric and green hydrogen, he believed that India would become a hub for automobile manufacturing in next five years.

Earlier, on August 13, the prime minister, while addressing the Investor Summit in Gujarat via video conference, said that “Be it ethanol, hydrogen fuel or electric mobility, with these priorities of the government, active participation of the industry is very important.”

He said that in the midst of this change, it was equally important to protect our environment, our land, our resources and our raw material.

