Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Italy has accepted India's request to host the summit in 2021.

India will host the G20 summit in 2022, the same year when India will also complete 75 years of Independence. India was originally slated to host the summit in 2021, and Italy to host the international grouping in 2022. However, speaking at the ongoing G-20 Summit in Argentina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Italy has accepted India’s request to host the summit in 2021.

“It’s India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022 and we had requested Italy if we can get 2022 instead of 2021 (for hosting G-20 summit). They accepted our request, others accepted it too,” PM Modi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that in the special year of 2022 when India completes 75 years of Independence, India will host the G20 Summit. PM urged to come to India and witness the fastest-growing economy and rich history and diversity.

PM Modi at #G20Summit: It's India's 75th Independence Day in 2022 & we had requested Italy if we can get '22 instead of '21 (for hosting G20 summit).They accepted our request, others accepted it too.I'm grateful & I invite leadership from across the world to come to India in 2022 pic.twitter.com/5vl6yFe2HP — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world's fastest growing large economy! Know India’s rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2018

G20 Summit 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

At the ongoing summit, India presented a 9-point agenda to G20 member nations calling for strong and active cooperation among them to comprehensively deal with fugitive economic offenders. India called the countries to form a mechanism that would deny entry and safe havens to fugitive economic offenders.

A trilateral meeting among the leaders of India, America and Japan took place for the first time to discuss major issues of global and multilateral interests. PM Modi also gave an acronym to the meeting: JAI, which stands for victory.

PM Modi urged G20 nations to strengthen UN counter-terrorism framework while highlighting that terrorism and radicalisation was the biggest challenge the world was facing today.

