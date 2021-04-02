Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out the possibility of re-imposition of lockdown. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will address the people of the state at 8:30 pm.

India has reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Friday. As per the latest bulletin shared by the Union Health Ministry, there has been a spike of 81,466 new cases and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases to 1, 23,03,131, total recoveries to 1,15,25,039, active cases to 6,14, 696 and the death toll to 1,63,396. Meanwhile, the total number of people that have been vaccinated till now are 6,87,89,138.

The spread of Covid-19 is particularly alarming due to increase in the mutations of Covid-19, which raise a concern over the efficacy of vaccines and whether 2 million vaccines a day are enough to curb the spread of the virus. If they are not, then this is high time that we think of a solution.

Ruling out the possibility of re-imposition of lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that Delhi is now witnessing a fourth wave of Covid-19. He further reassured everyone that there is no need to worry as the state government is taking all possible measures to curb the transmission.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing the people of the state today at 8:30 pm. Hinting at a potential lockdown, Maharashra CM had asked officials last week to prepare a plan to impose the lockdown as people were not following the Covid-19 appropriate safety rules. Although the announcement has not been made yet, the state government is likely to impose stricter curbs, including shutting down of hotspot areas.