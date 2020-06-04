The total number of coronavirus cases in India is now at 2,16,919. Of which, there are 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,107 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,075 deaths.

India on Thursday witnessed a record single-day spike of 9,304 coronavirus cases taking the country’s tally to 2,16,919, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry informed that 260 more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,16,919 including 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,107 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,075 deaths.

Maharashtra has so far reported 74,860 cases, more than any other state in the country. In Tamil Nadu, 25,872 cases have been detected so far while Delhi has reported 23,645 coronavirus cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,39,485 samples were tested in the last 24 hours whereas 42,42,718 samples have been tested till date.

The global case tally stands at 6,287,771, and the death toll has reached 379,941. Most cases of infection are recorded in the United States – 2,949,455, with 165,311 deaths. Meanwhile, WHO on Wednesday resumed the trial of hydroxychloroquine after a temporary halt of research over safety concerns.

“Based on available data, the COVID-19 Solidarity Trial Data Safety and Monitoring Committee recommended there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol. The Executive Group endorsed the continuation of all arms of the trial, including the use of hydroxychloroquine,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. Also Read: Coronavirus India: Delhi government issues revised guidelines for testing as active cases cross 12,000 mark

