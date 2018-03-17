Former CM of J&K Farooq Abdullah has courted controversy once again by saying that India would not be able to take back PoK. He further said that Pakistan must also acknowledge that it would not be able to get more territory in India. This is not the first team Abdullah has made a controversial comment on Kashmir issue. Earlier, the NC leader had said the PoK belongs to Pakistan and the truth would not change even if both the countries indulge in more wars.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has stirred a controversy once again by saying that India would not be able to get Pak occupied Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has stirred a controversy once again by saying that India would not be able to get Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK) back. He added that Pakistan must also acknowledge the fact that it would not be able to occupy more territory in India. The National Conference (NC) leader addressed the issue of Kashmir dispute while speaking at a media event.

“It will be resolved. It will certainly be resolved. But you have to first acknowledge that a part of Kashmir is with Pakistan. And you have to acknowledge that you are not going to be able to take it back. And Pakistan has to acknowledge there is no way they are going to take any more of the land,” Abdullah said at the media event while addressing the issue.The former chief minister also said that it was important for everyone to understand that not every Pakistani is India’s enemy and there are people who love the country as well. “Yes, there is a rogue army in Pakistan. You have to know that not every Pakistani hates India. There are many Pakistanis who love us,” he said.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of India in 2019: Siddaramaiah at Congress plenary session

This is not the first team Abdullah has made a controversial comment on Kashmir issue. Earlier, the NC leader had said the PoK belongs to Pakistan and the truth would not change even if both the countries indulge in more wars. “I am saying that there is nothing like the issue of freedom (independent Kashmir) here. We are landlocked. On one side we have China, Pakistan on the other side and India on the third side,” he had once said.

ALSO READ: Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan retracts from supporting no-confidence motion against BJP

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App