Indian Air Force celebrates 86th anniversary: The Indian Air Force is today celebrating 86th anniversary with a grand Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Force Station. The AIF will display an air show with force’s various aircraft, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets and Rudra helicopters
The visitors can also witness Air Force’s static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems at the event, say reports. The flag bearing skydivers of the famous Akash Ganga Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft kicked-off the Air Show at 8 am and it will be concluded at around 11 am.
The Indian Air Force, which was born in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman shared the greetings on Air Force Day saying you are inheritors of a great history and you do us proud.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the force saying, “A big salute to Indian Air Force personnel on the 86th #AirForceDay. We are filled with gratitude for our brave hearts, and their persistent dedication in serving the nation and ensuring that our skies are secure.”
