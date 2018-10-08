The Indian Air Force is today celebrating its 86th anniversary. On this auspicious occasion, the IAF performed an air show and displayed various aircraft including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets and Rudra helicopters at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force Station.

Indian Air Force celebrates 86th anniversary: The Indian Air Force is today celebrating 86th anniversary with a grand Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Force Station. The AIF will display an air show with force’s various aircraft, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets and Rudra helicopters

The visitors can also witness Air Force’s static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems at the event, say reports. The flag bearing skydivers of the famous Akash Ganga Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft kicked-off the Air Show at 8 am and it will be concluded at around 11 am.

The Indian Air Force, which was born in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

#WATCH Indian Air Force Day celebrations underway at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/YH2ziVBZwt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2018

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman shared the greetings on Air Force Day saying you are inheritors of a great history and you do us proud.

Greetings on #AirForceDay .

नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम् (Touch the Sky with Glory).

Wishing @IAF_MCC , Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal BS Dhanoa, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VM, ADC and all officers and air warriors on this day. You are inheritors of a great history and you do us proud. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 8, 2018

Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the force saying, “A big salute to Indian Air Force personnel on the 86th #AirForceDay. We are filled with gratitude for our brave hearts, and their persistent dedication in serving the nation and ensuring that our skies are secure.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More