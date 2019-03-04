Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa says IAF Mirage 2000 jets hit targets in Pakistan's Balakot, defends MiG 21 as a capable fighter: The air force chief's comment came after several Opposition leaders including Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Siddhu and West Bengal Chie Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded the Centre to present evidence of the air strike on terrorist camps in Balakot.

Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa says IAF Mirage 2000 jets hit targets in Pakistan’s Balakot, defends MiG 21 as a capable fighter: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa on Monday claimed that IAF Mirage 2000 fighter jets hit pre-designated terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot during a pre-dawn, non-military strike on February 26, 2019. This is Indian Air Force’s first media briefing six days after its jets carried out the pre-emptive attack on Jaish terror camps in Balakot.

On being questioned about the casualties at Balakot, Dhanoa said the air force doesn’t calculate casualty numbers, the government does that and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has already spoken on it.

IAF is not in a postilion to clarify the number of casualties and the government will clarify that; the air force can say if its bombs destroyed the targets or not, Dhanoa added.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa says, "The Mig-21 Bison is a capable aircraft, it has been upgraded, it has better radar, air-to air missiles and better weapons system."

The air force chief’s comment came after several Opposition leaders including Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Siddhu and West Bengal Chie Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded the Centre to present evidence of the air strike on terrorist camps in Balakot.

Speaking on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman, Dhanoa said the IAF pilot is undergoing various medical fitness tests and the test results will confirm if he is capable of flying fighter jets in future post-ejection.

The air chief also defended the Soviet-era MiG 21. He said the interceptor role played by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman’s jet (MiG 21 Bison, an upgraded version of MiG 21) was different from a planned operation. When Pakistani F-16s violated Indian airspace, the IAF scrambled every available aircraft to thwart the attack. Almost all IAF aircraft are capable of fighting the enemy, he said.

