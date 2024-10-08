Indian Air Force Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi And President Droupadi Murmu Extends Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their heartfelt wishes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and their families on the occasion of the IAF's 92nd anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their heartfelt wishes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and their families on the occasion of the IAF’s 92nd anniversary, celebrated on Tuesday. This year’s theme, “Bhartiya Vayu Sena – Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar” (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant), highlights the force’s unwavering dedication to defending India’s airspace while continuing its journey toward self-reliance in defense capabilities.

Taking to social media, Prime Minister Modi expressed his admiration for the courage and professionalism of the Air Force personnel. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Air Force Day greetings to our brave air warriors. Our Air Force is admired for their courage and professionalism. Their role in protecting our nation is extremely commendable.”

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her greetings, praising the IAF’s contributions both in times of conflict and during humanitarian crises. “Heartiest greetings to all our valiant air warriors, veterans, and their families on Air Force Day! The Force has been securing our skies while also serving the nation during disasters and humanitarian crises. The Indian Air Force has maintained the highest standards of excellence. Their courage and resolve are inspiring. I wish the Indian Air Force every success in its efforts to safeguard the nation,” said President Murmu.

The 92nd anniversary serves as a reminder of the IAF’s integral role in maintaining the security of India’s skies and its continued commitment to national defense and disaster relief efforts.