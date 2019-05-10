IAF jets force Georgian plane from Pakistan to land in Jaipur, netizens appreciate IAF's alertness: The IAF said that after getting airborne for Delhi from Karachi, Georgia's aircraft deviated from its scheduled flight path and violated country's air space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday intercepted Georgian Antonov AN-12 aircraft, forcing it to land at Jaipur airfield after deviating from the scheduled path. The IAF said that after getting airborne for Delhi from Karachi, Georgia’s aircraft deviated from its scheduled flight path and violated country’s air space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat.

The AN-12 aircraft was intercepted by two Su-30 MKI fighters. The aircraft was headed to the national capital from Karachi but entered in the unscheduled path.

The IAF in a statement said that Georgian aircraft did not follow the authorized Air Traffic Services (ATS) route and was not responding to Radio calls from Indian controlling agencies. Since ATS routes in the area were closed due to the current geopolitical situation, and the aircraft entered Indian Air Space from an unscheduled point, the Air Defence interceptor on operational readiness was scrambled and vectored towards the unknown aircraft for investigation.

After the aircraft was challenged, its pilot informed that it was a non-scheduled AN-12 aircraft that had got airborne from Tbilisi for Delhi via Karachi. The aircraft was then forced to land at Jaipur.

On visual contact, the aircraft was identified as a Georgian AN-12 flying at 27000 feet. The aircraft neither responded on international distress frequency nor to visual signals during interception, the statement added.

However, when challenged, the aircraft responded and informed that it was a non-scheduled An-12 aircraft that had got airborne from Tbilisi (Georgia) for Delhi via Karachi. The aircraft was shadowed and forced to land at Jaipur for necessary investigation.

As the news spread about IAF’s action, many social media users appreciated alertness of Country air force. The citizens also recalled IAF’s strike on terror camps in Balakot.

A Twitter user said that IAF did not allow even one plane to enter country’s air space, however, Pakistan Air Force was sleeping when IAF struck terror camps in Balakot

A netizen said that it was great to hear IAF’s action. He added that violation of air space should be investigated and if something suspicious was found action must be taken.

Another social media user said that the country was proud of IAF.

It was new India, said a user while another added IAF is highly professional force.

