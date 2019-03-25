Indian Air Force inducts 4 Chinook CH-47FI heavy-lift helicopters, Boeing to deliver made-in-India Apache attack helicopters by September: India had signed a government-to-government deal with the US in 2015 to buy 22 Apache AH-64E multi-role attack helicopters and 15 Chinook CH-47FI heavy-lift helicopters worth $3 billion for the Indian Air Force to boost defence capabilities. The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has also ordered six additional Apache AH-64E helicopters valued at Rs 4,168 crore for the Indian Army.

Indian Air Force inducts 4 Chinook CH-47FI heavy-lift helicopters, Boeing to deliver made-in-India Apache attack helicopters by September: The Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted four heavy-lift Chinook CH-47FI helicopters at Air Force Station 12 Wing, in Chandigarh amidst heightened tensions along the borders, reports said. Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa inducted the first unit of four Chinook helicopters at Chandigarh air base in Punjab today. India bought 22 Apaches and 15 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters worth $3 billion for the Indian Air Force under a government-to-government deal with the US in 2015. India paid close to $ 1.5 billion for 15 heavy-lift choppers. The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has also ordered six additional Apache AH-64E helicopters valued at Rs 4,168 crore for the Indian Army.

Apart from that, Boeing is scheduled to deliver state-of-the-art Apache AH-64E multi-role attack helicopters by September 2019. Currently, the Apache fuselage is being made at the Tata Advanced Systems’ facility Hyderabad. The fuselage will be ready by end of 2019, and will then be taken to the US for assembling.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa at induction ceremony of Chinook helicopters in Chandigarh:Country faces a multiple security challenges; we require vertical lift capability across a diversified terrain. Chinook has been procured with India specific enhancements; it's a national asset pic.twitter.com/UWwXvcz9Fc — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said the induction of Chinook will be a game changer the way Rafale is going to be in the fighter fleet and another unit of Chinook helicopters will be created for the East in Dinjan (Assam). When the Rafale comes in, the deterrence of our air defence will increase manifold, and Pakistan will not come anywhere near the LoC or the border, with the kind of capability that we will possess, for which presently they don’t have an answer, the Air Chief Marshal added.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa: Chinook helicopter can carry out military operations, not only in day but during night too; another unit will be created for the East in Dinjan (Assam). Induction of Chinook will be a game changer the way Rafale is going to be in the fighter fleet. pic.twitter.com/TxJgJt8h5P — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

The IAF has decided to deploy the Chinooks near Pakistan border as it can deliver heavy payloads to high altitudes and is suitable for operations in the high Himalayas. The helicopter will help in quick mobilisation and deployment of Indian Army across the border and strategic locations since Pakistan has mobilised some of its units close to the border after the air force attacked Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. Currently, there is heavy shelling and cross border and gunbattle is on for the past few days.

Visuals of Chinook heavy-lift helicopter at Air Force Station 12 Wing, in Chandigarh. Indian Air Force to induct the first unit of four Chinook helicopters today. pic.twitter.com/folqFBr411 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

The heavy lift chopper, which is capable of handling useful loads up to 24,000 lbs (10, 886 kg) and a maximum gross weight of up to 50,000 lbs (22,668 kg), can reach a maximum speed of 315 km per hour. The Chinook CH-47FI helicopter will be a force multiplier for the Indian Army which is using the vintage, Soviet-origin Mi-26s for the missions.

The transport helicopter is being used by Armed Forces in 19 countries and the US Army has been using it since 1962.

Armed with a Longbow radar, 16 Hellfire anti-tank missiles or four Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, the US-made Boeing AH-64E Apache Longbow attack helicopter will be a suitable weapons platform to kill Pakistani armoured tanks.

