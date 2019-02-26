Indian Mirage jets strike Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with 1000 Kg bombs to avenge Pulwama terror attack: IAF sources said 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LOC and completely destroyed the terror sanctuaries.

Indian Mirage jets strike Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with 1000 Kg bombs to avenge Pulwama terror attack: Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) dropped 1000 bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector around 3:30 am Tuesday, reports said. IAF sources said 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LOC and completely destroyed the terror sanctuaries.

Pakistan Army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday morning claimed that one Indian Air Force (IAF) jet violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector last night. Taking to Twitter, Major General Asif Ghafoor alleged the IAF jet entered into Pakistani territory from Muzaffarabad sector and the Indian aircraft was driven out of Pakistan airspace after a Pakistan Air Force jet was scrambled to intercept the enemy aircraft. The Pakistan Army spokesperson also said the IAF jet released its payload near Balakot while escaping and no loss of life or property was reported. However, the IAF hasn’t clarified on the Pakistan Army spokesperson’s claim.

The Pakistan government, terror outfits that are operating from the country and its security forces are living in constant fear as hysteria grips the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 49 CRPF jawans. India blamed Pakistan for the suicide attack after terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed issued a video claimed responsibility for the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to punish the perpetrators of the terrorist attack who are sitting in Pakistan. India has summarily rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of peace talks until the country stops helping terrorists and demolishes terror launch pads.

Reports said Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector and targetted Indian positions. Locals said the enemy forces fired small arms and artillery shells aimed at populated areas in Nowshera sector.

