Indian Air Force says it has irrefutable evidence of shooting down Pakistani F-16 : The Indian Air Force on Monday said that it had irrefutable evidence that the MiG-21 Bison piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 on February 27. Speaking to the media, Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said the IAF had irrefutable proof of not only the fact the F-16 was used by the Pakistan Air Force on February 27 but also that the MIG 21 Bison shot down the F-16. The Air Vice Marshal added that there wasn’t any doubt that the two jets went down in aerial engagement on February 27, one of which was the Bison of IAF (of Wing Commander Varthaman) while the other was an F-16 of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conclusively identified by its electronic signature and radio transcripts.

On April 5 (Friday last), the IAF had rejected a US media report that claimed India’s assertion of shooting down a Pakistani F-16 jet was untrue. The Foreign Policy report had said that US defence personnel had recently counted the US F-16s supplied to Islamabad and found that none of the planes were missing.

The IAF said that during an air operation, a MiG-21 Bison had shot down an F-16 Pakistani aircraft in Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir. Electronic signatures gathered by the IAF indicated that the PAF aircraft was an F-16, the Air Force said.

Tensions between the two countries had heightened after Indian Air Force planes struck several areas in Pakistan including Balakot in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 49 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy heading to Srinagar.

Pakistan has been denying the use of the advanced F-16 jets against India.

