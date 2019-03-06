Indian Air Force says Pakistani F-16 pilots fired 4-5 AMRAAMs at Sukhoi 30s from 40-50 km on February 27: A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Islamabad said on Sunday that the United States was seeking information on whether Pakistan used US-built F-16 jets to down the IAF MiG 21 Bison in clear violation of the F-16 sale agreements between Washington and Islamabad.

A defense officer holds up a part of an air-to-air AMRAAM missile which was allegedly fired by Pakistani Air Force aircraft violating Indian airspace, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Indian Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said parts of the missiles which are carried only on F-16s were recovered within Indian territory. India said it shot down a Pakistani warplane, something Islamabad denied. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Indian Air Force says Pakistani F-16 pilots fired 4-5 AMRAAMs at Sukhoi 30s from 40-50 km on February 27: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said Pakistani F-16 fighter jets had fired 4-5 AMRAAMs (AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile) at its jets during the ariel dogfight on February 27, 2019. The IAF statement came after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) vehemently denied that it used American-made F-16 fighter jets against India as part of the combat mission that took place on February 12; instead, it used J-17s – a Chinese-designed fighter jet produced jointly by Pakistan and China.

The IAF said On February 27 morning, Indian Air Defence system was on full alert and it noticed the build-up of PAF aircraft on their (Pakistan) side of LoC and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary. Prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile but a civilian on the ground was injured after parts of an AIM-120 missile fell in area East of Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir, it added.

Rejecting Pakistan’s claim that PAF pilots shot down a Su-30, the IAF clarified that all the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely while PAF aircraft were forced to withdraw in a hurry as India’s Mirage-2000, Su-30 and MiG-21 Bison aircraft were carrying long-range air-to-air missiles

India said Pakistan is trying to cover up for loss of its own F-16 jet and detailed report in this regard has already been released by IAF.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino on use of F16 aircraft by Pakistan against India: We have seen those reports and we’re following that issue very closely. pic.twitter.com/hYEhXZDXT1 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

Speaking on use of F16 aircraft by Pakistan against India, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said the US has seen the reports and they are following that issue closely. However, Palladino said that he couldn’t confirm anything, but as a matter of policy, the US doesn’t publicly comment on the contents of bilateral agreements that they have in this regard involving US defence technologies.

