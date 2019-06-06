During the February 26 pre-dawn attack, IAF had targeted a madrasa in Balakot where the JeM terrorists were being trained. Islamabad had denied initially about the air raids but later reluctantly acknowledged.

Indian Air Force to buy over 100 Israeli Spice bombs used against JeM terrorists in Balakot raid

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has signed a deal to purchase more than 100 “Spice” bombs from Israel. The IAF had successfully used these bombs against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Pakistan’s Balakot in a cross-border raid earlier this year. According to ANI news agency, the deal is worth about Rs 100 crore. During the February 26 pre-dawn attack, IAF had targeted a madrasa in Balakot where the JeM terrorists were being trained. Islamabad had denied initially about the air raids but later reluctantly acknowledged. The bombs to be procured are the advance version of Spice-2000 which are effective in destroying enemy buildings and bunkers.

Although there’s no official estimate on the number of casualty in Balakot raid, an Italian journalist last month had claimed that up to 170 JeM terrorists were killed in the IAF attack carried out by its Mirage 2000 fighter jets. Hours after the attack, Pakistan’s Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations spokesperson major general Asif Ghafoor had said that IAF jets dropped the bombs in haste as no person was killed.

IAF had resorted to the cross-border raid after at least 44 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide bomb attack on their convoy on February 14 in Pulmawa district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was carried out by JeM terrorists. The attacker had rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

On May 1, the United Nations had designated Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, weeks after India carried out the Balakor air strikes. It is believed the facility was used by JeM to train new recruits on bomb-making. Several high-profile JeM trainers were also killed in the attack, said the foreign journalist. Some media reports had also claimed that the Pakistani authorities had quickly moved in to remove the evidence of JeM presence in the facility. A section of the international media as well as the Opposition had even rejected the Indian government’s claim on the Balakot air strikes. Slamming the skeptics, the then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said it was shocking to see the international media’s reaction to India’s explanation on Balakot.

