The US-made 8 Apache AH-64E Helicopters will be inducted to the Indian Air Force today at Pathankot Air Base in presence of Chief Air Marshal BS Dhanoa.

Indian Air Force will induct 8 US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters on Tuesday to its great collection of arsenals at the Pathankot Air Base in Punjab. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa will grace the induction ceremony as the chief guest along with other dignitaries, said reports.

The AH-64E Apache attack helicopters are made in the US and are considered as the world’s most advanced multi-role combat choppers. India and the US signed a deal for 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in 2015 for billions of dollars with the US government and Boeing limited. Boeing Ltd is a company which provides arsenals to the US Army and AH-64E Apache helicopters are currently flown by the US Army.

Earlier on July 27, IAF received 4 of the 22 helicopters which were handed over to the Hindan airbase.

Notably, India is the 4th country to get these multi-role combat choppers and 14th nation to bag it for its air strength. Till the date, Boeing has delivered over 2200 Apaches to its customers around the world since.

The Indian aerospace official in a statement said that the US made AH-64E helicopter is loaded with the best of the technology, animation which makes it one of the best attack helicopter in the world.

In 2018, Indian pilots had completed successful first flights of AH-64E Apache. These pilots were trained in the US and had attained the full knowledge about the Apache. A senior IAF official told the media that induction of the Apache will boost the strength of IAF’s combat capabilities as the chopper fulfills the future requirements.

