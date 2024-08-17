Sunday, August 18, 2024

Indian Armed Forces Successfully Conduct First High-Altitude Precision Para-Drop of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube

Indian Armed Forces Successfully Conduct First High-Altitude Precision Para-Drop of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army have successfully executed their first precise para-drop operation of the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube at a high-altitude location near 15,000 feet. This operation marks a milestone in the deployment of trauma care facilities to remote and challenging terrains, ensuring rapid response capabilities in disaster-stricken areas.

These advanced trauma care cubes were developed indigenously under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri), a program focused on enhancing India’s capacity to deliver crucial medical support during humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) missions. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing timely and critical assistance to regions impacted by natural disasters or other emergencies.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Union Minister Criticizes Mamta Banerjee For Creating Distraction From The Case

Defense Ministry’s Statement

According to an official statement from the Defense Ministry, the IAF utilized its C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft to airlift and precisely para-drop the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube. The Indian Army’s Para Brigade, renowned for its expertise in high-altitude operations, played a pivotal role in this mission, employing advanced precision drop equipment to ensure the safe and accurate delivery of the cube.

This operation is a testament to the synergy between the IAF and Indian Army, showcasing their joint capabilities to support HADR efforts in some of the most remote and mountainous regions of the country. The successful para-drop and deployment of the BHISHM trauma care cube demonstrate the Armed Forces’ commitment to being first responders in emergencies, providing critical medical care where it is needed most.

“The successful para-drop and deployment of the BHISHM trauma care cube exemplified the synergy and jointness of the Armed Forces and underscored the commitment to providing timely and effective assistance as first responders,” the Defense Ministry’s statement reads.

Must Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses CPI(M) And BJP For Orchestrating Violence

addBlock

Recent Post

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On This Date

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On...

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

Jaipur Medical Community Stages Protest March Over Kolkata Doctor’s Tragic Death

Jaipur Medical Community Stages Protest March Over Kolkata Doctor’s Tragic Death

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox