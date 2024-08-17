Indian Armed Forces Successfully Conduct First High-Altitude Precision Para-Drop of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army have successfully executed their first precise para-drop operation of the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube at a high-altitude location near 15,000 feet. This operation marks a milestone in the deployment of trauma care facilities to remote and challenging terrains, ensuring rapid response capabilities in disaster-stricken areas.

These advanced trauma care cubes were developed indigenously under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri), a program focused on enhancing India’s capacity to deliver crucial medical support during humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) missions. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing timely and critical assistance to regions impacted by natural disasters or other emergencies.

According to an official statement from the Defense Ministry, the IAF utilized its C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft to airlift and precisely para-drop the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube. The Indian Army’s Para Brigade, renowned for its expertise in high-altitude operations, played a pivotal role in this mission, employing advanced precision drop equipment to ensure the safe and accurate delivery of the cube.

This operation is a testament to the synergy between the IAF and Indian Army, showcasing their joint capabilities to support HADR efforts in some of the most remote and mountainous regions of the country. The successful para-drop and deployment of the BHISHM trauma care cube demonstrate the Armed Forces’ commitment to being first responders in emergencies, providing critical medical care where it is needed most.

“The successful para-drop and deployment of the BHISHM trauma care cube exemplified the synergy and jointness of the Armed Forces and underscored the commitment to providing timely and effective assistance as first responders,” the Defense Ministry’s statement reads.