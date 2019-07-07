An NSCN (IM) hideout was dismantled by Indian Army at Kekru Naga Village. Seeing the troops approaching their camp, the cadres ran away leaving a huge amount of arms, ammunition behind.

The Indian Army’s Eastern Command busted the hideout of the insurgent group NSCN (IM) in Manipur. The undesignated hideout was busted after the army got some inputs regarding the hideout carrying out illegal extortion activities. Hence based on the inputs, an operation was launched by the army to dismantle the hideouts. The Indian Army in its official statement claimed recovery of a large number of arms and ammunition during the operation.

#NEOps#OpKekrunaga In a major blow to the insurgent groups #IndianArmy tps busted a NSCN(IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on 05 Jul resulting in recovery of large quantities arms and ammunition @adgpi @spokespersonMOD pic.twitter.com/zWKHsJN5oU — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) July 6, 2019

The security forces are working closely with the state police, local intelligence, authorities and civil administration to knockout such illegal NSCN (IM) hideouts in the entire region. The NSCN (IM) formed in 1980, is one of the largest insurgent group of the northeast. Over the years, it has has been alleged for many killings, extortion, and several other illegal activities in the region.

The hideout was dismantled at Kekru Naga Village of Manipur. An active cadre of NSCN(IM) was also apprehended who after throwing away his uniform was trying to merge with the village locals, according to a release from the Defence Ministry. Recoveries from the site include one M16 with 125 rounds, 26 rounds of AK, one SLR, and other war-like stores left behind.

