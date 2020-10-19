India China border: A Chinese was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across LAC. According to the Indian Army, the soldier would be returned to China after the completion of formalities.

A Chinese was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to the Indian Army, the soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long had strayed across the Line of Actual Control in Demchok and would be returned to China after completion of formalities.

According to the Indian Army, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions in the region. A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

As per established protocols, he will be sent back to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities, the Indian Army stated. The ongoing conflict with China and proposals to reform the 1.3 million strong force would be discussed during the Army Commanders’ Conference scheduled to be held next week from October 26-29.

India has been engaged in a military stand-off with China for close to six months now where the two sides have indulged in violent face-offs too and the Indian side has made deployments to counter any possible Chinese offensive. The two sides are likely to have their wight round of Corps Commander-level talks soon but the Indian side is awaiting the confirmation of dates by the Chinese.

There have been occasions where the Chinese have confirmed dates just 12-14 hours before the scheduled meeting but the Indian side conveyed to them that they would require a notice of at least 36 to 48 hours.