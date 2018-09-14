A video of the Indian Army dragging a dead militant in Kashmir's Reasi district surfaced on social media on Friday, September 14th. The army is already facing many allegations over the human rights violations in the Valley, has yet to issue a statement on the latest 'barbaric' act.

A photograph of Indian Army soldiers dragging a slain militant by chains tied to his legs in Jammu and Kashmir surfaced on social media on Friday, September 14, and has been criticised for excessive brutality while others have supported the dragging. The army, which is bearing the brunt of human rights violations in the Kashmir Valley, is yet to issue a statement on the latest incident. The incident took place in southwest Kashmir’s Reasi district when soldiers and policemen gunned down 3 militants in Dhirti village of the district. NewsX.com, however, does not vouch for the authenticity of the said photograph.

The operation was conducted after militants fired at policemen in a restaurant and ran into the woods along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu district. A report on outlookindia.com said it tried to contact the Indian Army, but has not received any response from them.

Activist Shrimoyee in the Valley termed the incident “barbaric”, saying, “Horrific images of desecration/ disrespect to bodies of enemy combatants killed in combat (gun battle with Indian soldiers).”

The Indian Army has been accused of a series of allegations in the past, in April 2017, a Kashmiri weaver was tied to the bonnet of an Army jeep as a human shield against stone-throwing protesters during the bypoll in Srinagar.

Despite receiving international condemnation, Major Leetul Gogoi, the man behind the incident, was awarded for distinguished service in the insurgency-hit state. Gogoi, however, landed in another controversy.

It must also be remembered that some 350 Army officers have moved the Supreme Court challenging FIRs filed against them for operations in insurgency-hit states like Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act is in force.

Local people have complained of human rights excesses by Army personnel in their FIRs. The apex court has admitted their pleas for hearing.

