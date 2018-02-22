AIUDF Controversy: On Thursday, Indian Army defended General Bipin Rawat after his comment on Assam’s Muslim oriented political party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Defending General Bipin Rawat the Army official stated that there is nothing political or religious in the talk. Army chief General Bipin Rawat just mentioned amalgamation and development in the seminar on North-East organized at DRDO Bhawan.

Yesterday, Army chief talked about the faster growth of the Muslim oriented political front All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam. Adding to his statement he said that entry of illegal Muslim migrants into the region is reason what has led to the growth of this party and increase in Muslim population in several districts of the Assam. On Wednesday, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said, “There is a party called AIUDF, If you look at it, they have grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP grew over the years.”

After his comment, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) registered a protest and condemned the state of General Bipin Rawat. The head of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal said it’s shocking that India Army Chief General Bipin Rawat made such comments about the state party. Badruddin Ajmal tweeted that “General Bipin Rawat has made a political statement, shocking!”

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president also raised the question that Why is it a concern for the Army Chief that a political party, based on democratic and secular values, is rising faster than BJP?

