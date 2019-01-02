Indian Army dismisses Pakistan's claim of shooting down Indian quadcopter in the Bagh sector along the LoC: According to reports, Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector in Jammu & Kashmir and the Indian forces retaliated with equal calibre weapons.

Indian Army on Wednesday dismissed Pakistan’s claim of shooting down an Indian quadcopter in the Bagh sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and said the Pakistan Army is spreading propaganda. Pakistan also alleged infiltration by the Indian Army at various places across the LoC. According to reports, Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector in Jammu & Kashmir and the Indian forces retaliated with equal calibre weapons.

The Indian Army on Monday thwarted a pre-dawn attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) on one of its post along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir Naugam sector and killed 2 of the intruders in the encounter. Quadcopters were used to locate the dead bodies of suspected Pakistani soldiers, who were gunned down by the Indian Army while foiling an attempt by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) to carry out an attack across the LoC. From the 2 bodies, IEDs, incendiary material, explosives and a number of arms and ammunition were recovered, giving rise to speculations that they intended to carry out a massive attack.

Chief of Army Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat visited Kupwara sector on Tuesday to review operational preparedness and security situation in the area

Terrorists fired upon an SPO of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Hajin Payeen area of Rajpora village in Pulwama district on Tuesday. The SPO later succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Khari Karmara area of Poonch district.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More