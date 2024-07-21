Indian Army Enrolls 1 Lakh Agniveers; 70,000 Posted to Units, Recruitment Continues for 2024-25

Indian Army’s Adjutant General Lt Gen C.B. Ponnappa announced on Sunday that approximately 100,000 Agniveers have been enrolled in the force so far, with around 70,000 of them already posted to various units. The General also noted that for the fiscal year 2024-25, around 50,000 new vacancies have been released and the recruitment process is currently underway.

“Since the launch of the Agniveer scheme in June 2022, the first batch of recruits was enrolled between December 2022 and January 2023. Approximately 100,000 Agniveers have been enlisted, including around 200 women. About 70,000 have already been dispatched to units and are performing exceptionally well, including around 100 women police officers,” Lt Gen Ponnappa stated.

He added, “In the fiscal year 2024-25, we have released around 50,000 vacancies, and the recruitment process is ongoing. Agniveers are undertaking all operational and professional duties just like any other soldiers. They are fully integrated into the units, wearing the same uniform and performing the same duties.”

In a move to empower former Agniveers, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF) have announced special recruitment benefits. CISF Director General Neena Singh confirmed that the CISF has made arrangements to recruit former Agniveers.

“CISF has reserved ten percent of constable posts for former Agniveers and has provided relaxation in the Physical Efficiency Test,” Neena Singh said. She added, “There is also an age relaxation of five years for the first batch and three years for subsequent batches. The recruitment of former Agniveers will bring in a capable, dedicated, and disciplined workforce, enhancing the efficiency of CISF operations, while providing former Agniveers with an opportunity to serve in CISF.”



