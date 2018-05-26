In Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid by killing at least 5 terrorists. According to reports, the operation is underway. Earlier on May 14, security forces had detected an infiltration bid along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir by killing at least 5 terrorists. According to Army officials, the operation is underway. Earlier on May 14, security forces had detected an infiltration bid along the International Border in Kathua district. According to reports, a group of 5 militants sneaked into Kathua district through Londi nullah passing through Bobbiyan area. The development has come at a time when Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the International Border and LOC. On Wednesday, four civilians were killed and 30 were injured in the night-long shelling from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

