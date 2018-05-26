The Indian Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir by killing at least 5 terrorists. According to Army officials, the operation is underway. Earlier on May 14, security forces had detected an infiltration bid along the International Border in Kathua district. According to reports, a group of 5 militants sneaked into Kathua district through Londi nullah passing through Bobbiyan area. The development has come at a time when Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the International Border and LOC. On Wednesday, four civilians were killed and 30 were injured in the night-long shelling from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.
