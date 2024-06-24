Indian Army In Sikkim Builds 150-Foot Suspension Bridge Amid Heavy Rain | WATCH

In North Sikkim, Indian Army engineers built a 150-foot suspension bridge to reopen the border villages that were cut off by the persistently heavy rains.

According to officials, Trishakti Corps personnel demonstrated their technical proficiency by launching the foot suspension bridge across the rapidly flowing river in less than 48 hours, despite difficult working conditions.

#WATCH | Indian Army engineers of Trishakti Corps constructed a 150-feet suspension bridge in North Sikkim to re-connect the border villages which got cut off due to continued heavy rains, giving respite to the locales living in the cutoff locations. The army engineers launched… pic.twitter.com/DlU5ZSoRNG — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

According to Army authorities, the bridge will now open the path for reestablishing communication to those areas and making it easier for people to move around and provide humanitarian supplies to the folks living there.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, examined readiness to handle floods that may impact Sikkim and other northeastern states during the monsoon season. Due to river water level breaches during the monsoon, many states in the east and northeast endure severe flooding.

A few other states, including Sikkim and Uttarakhand, also experience landslides and other rain-related problems during the monsoon season. Recent glacial lake eruptions have caused flash floods that have killed many, uprooted hundreds, and damaged roads and communication systems in Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

In order to redirect and store water from the Brahmaputra, Shah recommended building at least fifty sizable ponds in the northeast.

