Indian Army Launches Month-Long Events To Honor 1962 Walong Heroes

As the nation prepares to honour the valiant soldiers who fought in the Battle of Walong during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the Indian Army is set to commence a month-long series of commemorative events marking the 62nd Walong Day.

As the nation prepares to honour the valiant soldiers who fought in the Battle of Walong during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the Indian Army is set to commence a month-long series of commemorative events marking the 62nd Walong Day.

The commemoration will begin on October 17, 2024, and continue until November 14, 2024, honouring the indomitable spirit, sacrifice, and courage of the heroes who defended the nation’s eastern front.

This year’s commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities aimed at engaging local communities and honouring the memory of the fallen heroes. The meticulously planned events include white water rafting, motorcycle rallies, bicycle rallies, battlefield treks, adventure treks, and a half marathon, all reflecting the adventurous spirit of the Indian Army in the rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, medical and veterinary camps will be conducted to extend much-needed support to remote villages, further strengthening the bond between the Army and the local population.

The culmination of these events will take place on Walong Day, November 14, with the inauguration of the newly renovated Walong War Memorial, a symbol of honour and respect for the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the nation. The day will be marked by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, an evocative battle narration, and performances by traditional Mishmi and Meyor dancers, capturing the cultural essence of the region.

In addition to these ceremonies, the Shaurya Sthal at Lama Spur and key infrastructure projects in the border areas will be inaugurated, highlighting ongoing efforts to bolster connectivity and security in the region.

A special felicitation will also be held to honour the next of kin of war heroes, veterans, and the families of porters who played a crucial role during the operations, reflecting the Army’s commitment to recognising the invaluable contributions of all involved.

With a spirit of remembrance and respect, the Indian Army invites all to join in this tribute to the heroes of Walong, a place etched in history as a testament to the courage and resolve of both the Indian soldier and the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh.

The month-long commemorations will not only honour the past but also inspire present and future generations to uphold the values of service and sacrifice.

ALSO READ: Sujalam Sufalam Yojana: A Game Changer For Gujarat’s Agricultural Revival