Indian Army Launches Training For Agniveer Aspirants

In the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army's Wussan Battalion of the 34 Assam Rifles in the Kangan area launched an inspiring initiative for army aspirants in the valley.

The Indian Army is training around 20 aspirants, who are now gearing up for their physical test after a successful initial assessment. The dedicated team at the Kangan unit is actively supporting their preparation, offering guidance and resources to ensure the candidates are well-equipped for the challenges ahead. In a remarkable display of commitment, the Army is providing comprehensive support, including breakfast meals and necessary train tickets for travel to training locations.

The initiative not only fosters a spirit of camaraderie and discipline among the youth but also reinforces the community’s connection to the armed forces. The aspirants have expressed immense gratitude for the assistance, highlighting how this program has boosted their confidence and motivation.

Aspirants feel a renewed sense of purpose as they prepare to serve their country. One of the aspirants, Farooq Ahmad, said, “I’m currently graduating and heard about the AgniVeer scheme. I was very excited to join the army. As soon as I heard about the AgniVeer scheme, I filled out the form. My written test has been passed, and I am now preparing for the physical exam.”

Another aspirant, Sajad Ahmad, said, “I am trying to pass the exam and get a job. I have completed my 10th grade, and I am trying to get a job. I completed my B.Sc. exam and I qualified. So I just want to say that I was trying to come here, but the sir called and said that we are giving you training for 4 hours. So I come here at 6 am, and we have training till 9 am. I want to say that those who are not coming should also come and join.”

Aijaz Ahmad, another aspirant, also mentioned, “Many young people participated in it. Many young people from different districts took part in the qualification. The practice of 2-3 hours of training is being provided to them.”

