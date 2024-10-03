Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Indian Army Launches Training For Agniveer Aspirants

In the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army's Wussan Battalion of the 34 Assam Rifles in the Kangan area launched an inspiring initiative for army aspirants in the valley.

Indian Army Launches Training For Agniveer Aspirants

In the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army’s Wussan Battalion of the 34 Assam Rifles in the Kangan area launched an inspiring initiative for army aspirants in the valley.

The Indian Army is training around 20 aspirants, who are now gearing up for their physical test after a successful initial assessment. The dedicated team at the Kangan unit is actively supporting their preparation, offering guidance and resources to ensure the candidates are well-equipped for the challenges ahead. In a remarkable display of commitment, the Army is providing comprehensive support, including breakfast meals and necessary train tickets for travel to training locations.

The initiative not only fosters a spirit of camaraderie and discipline among the youth but also reinforces the community’s connection to the armed forces. The aspirants have expressed immense gratitude for the assistance, highlighting how this program has boosted their confidence and motivation.

MUST READ: Police Probe Into NTPC Track Explosion In Jharkhand

Aspirants feel a renewed sense of purpose as they prepare to serve their country. One of the aspirants, Farooq Ahmad, said, “I’m currently graduating and heard about the AgniVeer scheme. I was very excited to join the army. As soon as I heard about the AgniVeer scheme, I filled out the form. My written test has been passed, and I am now preparing for the physical exam.”

Another aspirant, Sajad Ahmad, said, “I am trying to pass the exam and get a job. I have completed my 10th grade, and I am trying to get a job. I completed my B.Sc. exam and I qualified. So I just want to say that I was trying to come here, but the sir called and said that we are giving you training for 4 hours. So I come here at 6 am, and we have training till 9 am. I want to say that those who are not coming should also come and join.”

Aijaz Ahmad, another aspirant, also mentioned, “Many young people participated in it. Many young people from different districts took part in the qualification. The practice of 2-3 hours of training is being provided to them.”

ALSO READ: Manipur: Violence Erupts In Ukhrul, Mob Loots Police Station

Filed under

Agniveer Scheme Agniveer Training Army Recruitment Indian Army Aspirants Youth Training Program

Also Read

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Entertainment

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox